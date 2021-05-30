Funding for a number of potential projects in Burntwood is to be debated at a meeting in the town.

The Old Mining College Centre, home of Burntwood Town Council

Burntwood Town Council’s planning advisory group will discuss potential schemes that could benefit from Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) money.

The fund – which currently stands at over £49,000 – is made up of contributions from developers when they build in the town.

Burntwood is also eligible for some funding from the Lichfield District Council CIL pot.

More than 20 potential projects have been put forward by the group for discussion, ranging from the creation of new allotments and cycleways to improvements for local parks and the introduction of digital displays at bus stops.

A report to the meeting said:

“An interesting range of potential projects have been put forward for possible funding. “A few, unfortunately, are not eligible but in the main the projects have the potential to be developed with CIL funding or other sources of funding.” Report to Burntwood Town Council’s planning advisory group

The planning advisory group meeting will take place on 3rd June.