Lichfield’s MP has got behind the wheel to mark English Tourism Week.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant joined Cllr Iain Eadie, deputy leader of Lichfield District Council, to visit some of the attractions across the region.

He said the district was a “hidden gem” for tourists.

“With foreign holidays still looking dicey this summer – I haven’t booked anything yet – staycations might well be the order of the day.

“There are some wonderful venues in the West Midlands, including the canals around Birmingham, the history of Stratford upon Avon, and two great amusement parks.

“But Lichfield district it the hidden gem with the 800 year old cathedral and medieval streets packed with restaurants and bars and the nearby National Memorial Arboretum near Alrewas.

“But to mark English Tourism Week this year, I wanted to do something different.

“So I had a drive on a Go-Kart at Midland Karting in Fradley and then went to Fradley Junction which is a beautiful confluence of two canals and features waterfront cafes and a fabulous Victorian pub.

“Lichfield district has so much to offer – my aim is for it not to be such a well kept secret.”

Michael Fabricant MP