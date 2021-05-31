Isaac Newton

The life of Isaac Newton will be explored in a lecture hosted by a Lichfield museum.

Dr Patricia Fara will speak at the online event organised by Erasmus Darwin House as part of the Lunar Lecture series.

It will take place at 7.30pm on 24th June.

Dr Fara said:

“For the last thirty years of his life, Isaac Newton lived in London and ran the Royal Mint as well as the Royal Society. “Formerly a reclusive scholar at Cambridge, now he moved in aristocratic circles, exerted political influence and became very rich. “Through exploring a painting by William Hogarth that is packed with Newtonian references, I describe aspects of Newton’s life and fame that usually receive little attention. “Taking the picture as my cue, I reintegrate him into a metropolitan world where men and women benefited from global trading based on slavery.” Dr Patricia Fara

Tickets are £6 and can be booked online.