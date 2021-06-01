Councillors are set to discuss proposals for a change in the way money generated by developers is used to support infrastructure projects across Lichfield and Burntwood.

Lichfield District Council House

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet will discuss the future of the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) at a meeting next week.

A report from Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet member for economic development and Local Plan, parks and leisure, said changes to the Government’s regulations on how the money could be used would allow for more effective use of the funding.

“A review has identified the need to revise the approach to spending district CIL funds and to put in place new processes and controls to ensure the effective management and transparency around the allocation of CIL monies. “The district has previously adopted an allocation process which includes inviting bids for funding in line with a now deleted regulation list and assessing bids against a further four criteria with the aim of evaluation the benefits of the proposals and their deliverability. “It is apparent that this process has not been as effective as anticipated in directing CIL funds to truly strategic projects which help to meet recognised infrastructure requirements, hence the need to review the policy and allocation procedures.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

The review has put forward a plan for improved categorisation of proposed infrastructure projects as well as a new scoring system, which would see projects ranked on:

Evidence of need for the proposed project.

Evidence of stakeholder support.

Finance and deliverability.

The report will be discussed at a meeting on 8th June.