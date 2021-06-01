Groups in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to apply for funding of up to £5,000 from a community support scheme.

Lichfield-based retailer Central England Co-op has relaunched its Community Dividend Fund in a bid to support a wider range of good causes, groups and charities.

The fund had been temporarily repurposed to help organisations working to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jim Watts, society secretary, said:

“Our relaunched fund aligns with our new society’s purpose to create a sustainable society for all and cannot wait to begin funding some great projects during the coming months and years.” Jim Watts

To apply, members will need to supply information explaining what the group does, how the grant will be spent and and the specific impact it will have in relation to the areas of food, health and wellbeing, inclusion and the environment.

For the full criteria and details on how to apply visit the Central England Co-op website.