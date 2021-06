Tickets are on sale for an outdoor screening of First World War film 1917 at the National Memorial Arboretum.

1917

The movie tells the tale of two British soldiers who face a race against time to cross enemy territory and deliver a message that could potentially save 1,600 of their comrades.

The screening is due to take place at 7.45pm on 18th July.

Tickets start at £15.50 and can be booked online.