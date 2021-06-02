The composer of this year’s community musical at the Lichfield Garrick has been unveiled.

Joel Hall will work alongside participants to develop the musical score for the production.

Joel Hall

He will also be offering a masterclass for those interesting in learning more about the basics of composition, getting started with songs and creating music for characters.

Joel trained at the University of Nottingham and Royal Birmingham Conservatoire. His musical, The Terrific Treevils, premiered at the Watford Palace Theatre.

Jonny McClean, the Garrick’s associate director, said:

“It’s incredibly exciting to be working with a composer of Joel’s calibre. “He has a fantastic catalogue of work, and I can’t wait to get working with him and the composing group.” Jonny McClean, Lichfield Garrick

For more information about our the community musical and details of how to book onto the masterclasses, visit the Lichfield Garrick website.