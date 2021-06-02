County council chiefs have admitted the rise of the Indian coronavirus variant is a “growing cause for concern”.

Covid-19 case rates are up across Staffordshire following the Bank Holiday weekend, according to Staffordshire County Council.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, cabinet support member for public health, said the Indian variant showed people “must not get carried away”.

“The emergence of the Indian variant is a growing cause for concern for Staffordshire and we are monitoring the situation closely. “We are taking appropriate precautionary measures with additional testing of contacts and accelerating the vaccination programme, and we are asking residents to continue do their bit to stop the variant of concern getting a foothold in the county. “People must not get carried away with the new freedoms or distracted by the lovely sunshine we are enjoying – we must still follow the rules in place, get the jab when offered and make time in our daily routines to get tested.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

More details about vaccinations and where to get tested are available on the Staffordshire County Council website.