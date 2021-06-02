Community groups in Lichfield and Burntwood have been honoured with The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

The award recognises outstanding voluntary contributions in local communities and has an equivalent status for voluntary groups as the MBE has for individuals.

Groups recognised in this year’s awards include:

The Fun Club Hub, Burntwood

Spark CIO, Burntwood

Whittington and Fisherwick Good Neighbour Scheme

In the coming months, the groups will receive their certificate signed by Her Majesty The Queen along with a commemorative crystal presented by the Lord-Lieutenant of Staffordshire, Mr Ian Dudson CBE KStJ.

Mr Dudson said:

“This year’s winners are shining examples of the hundreds of organisations in this county whose volunteers improve the lives of others in our communities. “We are all extremely grateful for what they do. “It is particularly appropriate this year that a number of them have been recognised for their additional contributions during the pandemic. “I would like to send the winners my warmest congratulations and look forward hopefully to being able to present their awards to each of them later in the year.” Ian Dudson CBE KStJ, Lord-Lieutenant of Staffordshire

Representatives from the groups will also receive an invitation to attend a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace.

“Commitment and dedication”

Kam Crowley and Liz Bacon, youth and community managers of The Fun Club Hub said:

“We are incredibly proud to receive The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service. “For The Fun Club Hub we truly appreciate the commitment and dedication from the team of young leaders, staff, the trustees and all the members who have attended over the years thank you.” Kam Crowley and Liz Bacon

Terry Tricker, chair of Whittington and Fisherwick Good Neighbour Scheme, said:

“When we heard that we were to receive the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service we were very proud but also humbled. “We knew we were valued and appreciated by our local community but overwhelmed that we were being recognised nationally as being ‘outstanding’ with this special award. “It is a reflection on the dedicated commitment of our team of volunteers over the past six years and especially this year during the pandemic.” Terry Tricker

Esther Allen, CEO of Spark Burntwood, said:

Esther Allen