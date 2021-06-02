People are being asked not to travel to see cooling towers at a former power station demolished.
The Rugeley Power Station towers are due to come done on Sunday (6th June).
But Staffordshire Police is urging people to view the demolition online.
Chief Inspector Becky Hyde said:
“Though I understand the public’s interest in this demolition, I would urge them to not attend the location on the day as there are no public viewing facilities.
“In addition, in-line with latest coronavirus restrictions, residents are not encouraged to attend in order to help protect themselves and others from the virus.
“Anyone who wishes to watch the demolition can do so online and this is the safest way to spectate the event.”Ch Insp Becky Hyde, Staffordshire Police