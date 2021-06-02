People are being invited to join a community litter pick in Lichfield.

The Leomansley Area Residents Association is hosting the event from 10.30am on 5th June.

A spokesperson said:

“Please bring your own gardening gloves. Pickers and bags are provided by Lichfield District Council. “We’ll do some cleaning up in various locations throughout the Leomansley area which includes Darwin Park so if you could join us – even for a short time – that would be great.” Leomansley Area Residents Association spokesperson

The group will meet on the Darwin Hall car park.