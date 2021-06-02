Preparatory work as part of plans to build a new leisure centre on a park in Lichfield are set to resume.

Stychbrook Park. Picture: Google Streetview

Stychbrook Park has been earmarked for the long-term replacement for Friary Grange Leisure Centre.

The work to assess soil conditions and take groundwater depth measurement will take place after travellers who had set up camp on the site left last week.

A survey will also examine the ecological impact of the project and identify any valuable or protected animals, plants or habitats within Stychbrook Park along with a search for any archaeological sites to help understand past uses of the land.

Traffic surveys on Curborough Road and the junction with Eastern Avenue will also be carried out

Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for major projects, said:

Cllr Liz Little

“We still have a long way to go, but I am pleased to see this work continuing in line with our commitment to replace Friary Grange Leisure Centre with a new facility in north Lichfield. “I understand park users will be concerned about further disruption to the park given recent events, but I can assure them that Stychbrook Park will remain open and accessible at all times during the work which will only take one or two weeks to complete.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

The information gathered from the site investigations is being used to inform initial design planning for the proposed new leisure centre and secure support for the project from organisations such as Sport England.

If built, the facility will feature a 25m pool with a movable floor to support swimming lessons, a fitness suite, three group exercise studios and a 3G artificial football pitch.