The Omega wristwatch that sold at auction in Lichfield

A British Military wristwatch had bidders in a Lichfield auction reaching for the skies.

The stainless steel Omega RAF pilot’s watch went under the hammer with Richard Winterton Auctioneers, selling for £2,000.

The 37mm Swiss timepiece was made almost 70 years ago under strict specifications from the British MOD. It has a 17 jewelled movement and bears the marking of the British Military on the dial and case back.

The Monday sale also saw two oil paintings by respected Czech artist Antonietta Brandeis go under the hammer for £8,400.

Grand Canal, Venice sold for £4,600 and The Fountain, Rome made £3,800.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said: