People in Lichfield are being invited to nominate local organisations for a funding boost.

Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey West Midlands has launched the Community Chest competition, which offers a £1,000 to a group in need of a helping hand.

Angie Prince, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey West Midlands, said:

“We are always proud to support the local communities in which we build, but this past year it has been more important than ever. “We want to help those who are going above and beyond to make a difference. If you know a worthy cause in your area, we would love to hear about them.” Angie Prince

People can submit their suggestions by emailing the name of the nominee, along with a brief description of why they have been nominated, to BuiltforLichfield@taylorwimpey-pr.co.uk.

Nominations will need to be received by 25th June.