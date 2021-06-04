Councillors have called for more secure places for cyclists to leave their bikes around Lichfield.
Labour members hope Lichfield City Council will set aside funding from the Community Infrastructure Levy to increase the number of stands.
The motion was tabled to coincide with World Bicycle Day yesterday (3rd June).
Cllr Dave Robertson said the issue would be raised at a meeting of the city council on 14th June. He said:
“People should have the facilities that they need to be able to use their bikes whenever they want to.
“I’m also really glad we’re proposing the funding comes from developer contributions to the council and not from council tax, meaning that companies who benefit from developments in Lichfield will be paying for better infrastructure around our city.”Cllr Dave Robertson, Lichfield City Council
A report put forward as part of the proposals outlines locations across the city centre and other parts of Lichfield including retail centres on Eastern Avenue and Boley Park, as well as at Curborough Community Centre, Netherstowe and Darwin Hall.
The proposals have been developed alongside cycling groups in the area.
It explains:
“All parts of Lichfield are within a 20 minute cycle ride from each other and our city centre is less than a 20 minute ride from a number of local villages.
“Ensuring that there is adequate cycling infrastructure available for those who want to use it is an important step in making Lichfield a more cycling friendly city and encouraging people to ditch the car in place of active transport.”Plan for Cycling Parking report
Initiatives like this are always welcome, well done on promoting this. The Co-op are to be congratulated on the new provisions following the Boley Park refurbishment, but there are certainly improvements that could be made in other places. The locking facilities at the top of the precinct on Backcester Lane are baffling, normal hoops would be better. A big issue however is the poor state of the cycle lanes/paths we do have, and the need to have a joined up system of these. Can pressure not be put on Staffordshire County Council to do something about this? The cycle lanes along the Walsall Road are in an appalling state, as is the path along Eastern Avenue. There are places where more shared use paths could be instigated at minimum cost to make cycling safer.
Good work!
About time to, and while they provide more secure places to park push bikes, could they please make sure security cameras are pointing at the bikes, I’ve had two bikes taken, and in one case it was on film, fortunately, I have insurance, it still annoying having to contact insurance company and waiting for them to replace like for like, I dredd leaving my bike for any time in Lichfield city centre
