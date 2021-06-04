Councillors have called for more secure places for cyclists to leave their bikes around Lichfield.

Bikes parked against railings in Lichfield City centre

Labour members hope Lichfield City Council will set aside funding from the Community Infrastructure Levy to increase the number of stands.

The motion was tabled to coincide with World Bicycle Day yesterday (3rd June).

Cllr Dave Robertson said the issue would be raised at a meeting of the city council on 14th June. He said:

Cllr Dave Robertson

“People should have the facilities that they need to be able to use their bikes whenever they want to. “I’m also really glad we’re proposing the funding comes from developer contributions to the council and not from council tax, meaning that companies who benefit from developments in Lichfield will be paying for better infrastructure around our city.” Cllr Dave Robertson, Lichfield City Council

A report put forward as part of the proposals outlines locations across the city centre and other parts of Lichfield including retail centres on Eastern Avenue and Boley Park, as well as at Curborough Community Centre, Netherstowe and Darwin Hall.

The proposals have been developed alongside cycling groups in the area.

It explains: