Entries are open for an awards scheme celebrating the best visitor attractions and eateries across the region.

The Enjoy Staffordshire Tourism and Good Food Awards features 18 categories, including the Resilience and Innovation accolade for companies that have adapted to support local communities during the coronavirus pandemic.

There is also the new Unsung Hero Award, which recognises an individual who excels in their role and deserves to be applauded for their work and commitment to the industry.

Winners will progress to the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2022.

Andrea Sammons, from Destination Staffordshire, said:

“We were bitterly disappointed not to run an awards competition in 2020, but we felt it wasn’t appropriate to do so, with so many of our businesses adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. “Twelve months on, with lockdown restrictions easing and optimism returning, we feel the time is right to celebrate our tourism and hospitality industry, and the huge contribution it makes to the growing Staffordshire visitor economy. “It’s also an opportunity for Staffordshire businesses to recognise the hard work of their teams, and the only way for them to qualify for the national awards.” Andrea Sammons

The awards are free to enter for Destination Staffordshire members, or £100+VAT for non-members. All applications must be submitted online midnight on 12th September.

Details of all the categories and how to apply are available at www.destinationstaffordshire.com.