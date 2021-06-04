Families will be able to give toys a new life by donating them at a Lichfield store as part of a new initiative.

The Entertainer has teamed up with The Salvation Army for the Big Toy Rehoming campaign.

The national initiative was launched in 2019 and has so far seen 40,000 toys given new homes rather than being thrown away.

Families are urged to bring suitable toys to the store for them to be distributed to underprivileged children.

Gary Grant, founder and executive chairman of The Entertainer said:

“We had to pause the campaign due to the lockdown periods but are finally able to bring it back to our stores. “We know many of our customers will have accumulated extra toys in need of new homes over the past year so please do bring them in for us to rehome. “This not only prevents the toys from finding their way into landfill but also supports the work of The Salvation Army in helping families in need.” Gary Grant

The Big Toy Rehoming campaign will launch tomorrow (5th June) to coincide with World Environment Day.

Donations do not need packaging, but most have a CE label or marking for safety reasons.

Kirk Bradley, head of corporate partnerships at The Salvation Army, said:

“Donations from the previous Big Toy Rehoming campaigns have helped us continue to provide practical and emotional support for vulnerable people in the UK. “It’s such a worthwhile cause and we’re delighted that The Entertainer will now be accepting donations year-round.” Kirk Bradley

For more informations visit www.thetoyshop.com/bigtoyrehoming.