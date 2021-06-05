Tickets have gone on sale after confirmation that the Shakespeare in the Park production will return to Lichfield.

Shakespeare in the Park

All the World’s a Stage: A Celebration of Shakespeare will be performed from 29th June to 3rd July at Maple Hayes School.

Chairman Matt Garfield said the group – which began performing the works of the Bard outdoors in Lichfield in 1983 – had been “working hard” to ensure the show could go ahead.

“The cast and crew are excited to be putting on this year’s performance. “Planning a show during a pandemic has not been easy, but the cast and directors have been able to adapt and are working hard to put together an enjoyable show. “We are excited to welcome back audiences to the glade and hope, despite restrictions, audiences can enjoy the magic of an evening at Shakespeare in the Park.” Matt Garfield

Bookings must be made in advance, but visitors are still encouraged to take along their own drinks and picnics for the 90 minute show.

The curtain will go up at 8.30pm each night.

For ticket details, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/shakespeare-in-the-park-lichfield.