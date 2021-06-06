People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to apply for roles as call handlers at Staffordshire Police.

The force has launched a recruitment drive to fill 12 posts.

The roles see handlers dealing with both 101 and 999 calls by collecting accurate information, offering advice and putting people at ease.

Sammi Clarke

Sammi Clarke has worked in the control room for more than six years and says she feels like she can make a difference in her job.

“You never know what you’ll be dealing with each day, but knowing that you’re there for someone, supporting them when they need it and offering them reassurance that help is on the way is so rewarding.”

Recruitment is open until 18th June. An information event for those interested in applying are taking place on 14th June.

For more information visit the Staffordshire Police careers website.