A group working to restore the Lichfield Canal have celebrated the 90th birthday of its president and co-founder.

Eric Wood

The occasion was marked at the Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust’s annual general meeting.

The online session watched a 20-minute video produced to showcase Eric Wood’s vision for the restoration of both canals.

Having taken early retirement from the teaching profession in 1985, Eric’s dream was to re-establish the link between the northern sections of the Birmingham Canal Navigations, the Coventry Canal in the east and the Staffordshire amnd Worcestershire Canal in the west.

A spokesperson said:

“With boating friends Brian Kingshott and Nick Grazebrook, Eric set up the trust in 1988 and became its first chairman. “The video retraced the early yearsand included the unveiling earlier this year at Fosseway Heath of a sign at Lock 18, one of the trust’s first excavation sites, which has now been renamed Wood Lock 18 in Eric’s honour. “Eric’s son Robert then made a surprise presentation to his father of a painting by Stuart Sampson of Eric’s narrowboat.” Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust spokesperson

