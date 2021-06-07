Lucy Adlington

A Lichfield group is to host a talk by costume historian Lucy Adlington.

The online session will take place from 7pm on 21st June.

A spokesperson for the Lichfield Textile and Stitch Group:

“Join Lucy for a unique glimpse behind the scenes of History Wardrobe’s amazing collection of garments and textiles, from 18th Century embroidery to glamorous 20th Century fashions.” Lichfield Textile and Stitch Group spokesperson

The event is open to members and non-members. For more details email anna.stanley@hotmail.co.uk.