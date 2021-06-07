A service has been held to mark the start of work on a new memorial to the Navy, Army and Air Force Institutes (NAAFI) at the National Memorial Arboretum.

Tony Hales (NEA), Lt Gen James Swift (Chief of Defence People) and Lt Gen (rtd) Richard Nugee, (Chair of NAAFI)

Ground was broken by Lt Gen James Swift, Chief of Defence People, at the Alrewas site last week.

The memorial commemorates more than 550 NAAFI personnel who died during the Second World War as well as recognising the ongoing contribution at home and overseas.

NAAFI was established in 1920 to run the recreational establishments needed by the Armed Forces, and to provide goods to servicemen and their families.

Steve Marshall, CEO of NAAFI, said:

“NAAFI is central to Her Majesty’s Armed Forces welfare both through the service we provide and the essential contribution of the NAAFI Fund. “We remain committed to honouring those that gave their lives in serving the services.” Steve Marshall, NAAFI

The new memorial will be carved from sandstone and feature a glazed, full-colour NAAFI crest. A dedication ceremony is planned for October.

Lt Gen (rtd) Richard Nugee, chair of NAAFI, said: