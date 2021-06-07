A service has been held to mark the start of work on a new memorial to the Navy, Army and Air Force Institutes (NAAFI) at the National Memorial Arboretum.
Ground was broken by Lt Gen James Swift, Chief of Defence People, at the Alrewas site last week.
The memorial commemorates more than 550 NAAFI personnel who died during the Second World War as well as recognising the ongoing contribution at home and overseas.
NAAFI was established in 1920 to run the recreational establishments needed by the Armed Forces, and to provide goods to servicemen and their families.
Steve Marshall, CEO of NAAFI, said:
“NAAFI is central to Her Majesty’s Armed Forces welfare both through the service we provide and the essential contribution of the NAAFI Fund.
“We remain committed to honouring those that gave their lives in serving the services.”Steve Marshall, NAAFI
The new memorial will be carved from sandstone and feature a glazed, full-colour NAAFI crest. A dedication ceremony is planned for October.
Lt Gen (rtd) Richard Nugee, chair of NAAFI, said:
“For the last hundred years the NAAFI has been an integral part of the Armed Forces – it has entered the language, defines activities and exudes an aura of home and comfortable relaxation.
“The ground breaking for a memorial to those employees who have lost their lives in their service, is a vivid example of how NAAFI, through the dedication of its employees, supports the Armed Forces, whenever and wherever they’re needed.”Lt Gen (rtd) Richard Nugee, NAAFI