People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged not to be tempted to cool off in the warm weather by swimming unsupervised in open water.

Chasewater

With temperatures continuing to soar, Staffordshire County Council says the risks of entering the water with hidden hazards means people need to think about their safety.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture, said:

“Now that everyone is out and about again and the weather is getting hotter I understand people wanting to cool off by going for a swim. “But plunging into open water is completely different to swimming in a safe, controlled pool and can be very dangerous, even for experienced swimmers. “Not matter how warm the day, large bodies of water stay very cold and that can cause cold water shock, which can lead to a sudden loss of consciousness.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

Cllr Wilson added that locations such as Chasewater pose a risk due to underwater dangers, such as the floor of the reservoir dipping steeply in places and the undertow towards a pipe network carrying water away.

“We would urge people to use common sense – no matter how appealing a stretch of water looks ‘no swimming’ signs are there for a reason, please stay safe.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

A 21-year-old man died at Chasewater in 2019 after entering the water to help a girl who had got into difficulty.