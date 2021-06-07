Proposals have been drawn up for three new homes on land in Whittington.

Developers hope to construct the properties on land in the garden of 12 Merlin Way.

The plans will see one four bedroom house and two three bedroom homes.

A planning statement said:

“The proposed development has been carefully designed to ensure no adverse impact on the amenity of neighbouring properties. “The proposal will make an efficient use of garden land within a sustainable location, be built to a high standard and respect the character of the surrounding area demonstrated by generous frontage parking and landscaping.” Planning statement

Full details are available on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.