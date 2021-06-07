Work has started on a wall at a Burntwood school created from bricks depicting the experiences of the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the bricks being used in the wall

Chase Terrace Academy has teamed up with Taylor Wimpey Midlands for the project.

It has seen bricks donated from the nearby Fallows Heath development turned into individual pieces of art to form the wall.

The designs demonstrate experiences of lockdown and remember loved ones, with the wall built by apprentices from the housebuilder alongside pupils from the school.

Nicola Mason, head of Chase Terrace Academy, said:

“This has been a lovely wellbeing project for the school. “We have been amazed by the response from our students, staff and families and inspired by their creative talents. “It has been humbling to see such personal reflections from our students about what this past year has meant for them. “We are particularly grateful to Taylor Wimpey for their support for this project and thrilled that our Year 11 students have had an opportunity to gain some work experience and an insight into the world of construction. “The end result will be a fantastic memorial wall, which sits proudly in our memorial garden, which commemorates this most challenging of years and celebrates the resilience and achievements of our school and community.” Nicola Mason, Chase Terrace Academy

Bernard Wale, apprenticeship manager at Taylor Wimpey West Midlands, said:

Work taking place on the memorial wall