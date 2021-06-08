A Lichfield retailer says it will invest more than £350,000 to help create spaces to improve local communities in the areas it has stores.

Central England Co-op Community Council member Andrea Rudge, Central England Co-op store manager Nigel Smith and Grey Lindley and Donna Holmes from Groundworks

Central England Co-op says it is teaming up with the Groundwork charity for the project, which will aim to create a range of different spaces near stores.

The funding has come from the carrier bag levy fund and could see the creation of areas such as orchards, allotments and play areas.

Hannah Gallimore, corporate responsibility manager at Central England Co-op, said:

“We are really thrilled to be working with Groundwork on these exciting plans to provide truly transformative spaces for the benefit of the communities we serve. “At Central England Co-op we are committed to working with our communities to create a sustainable society for all and have been looking at ways in which we can utilise some of the space we already have around our food stores and funeral homes to bring extra benefits to those areas and the people who live and work there. “We know from the work we have already done with Groundwork on smaller projects that they are the perfect partner for this ambitious scheme and share a lot of our beliefs and principles around co-operation, education and community. “Now we have this agreement in place we can begin to identify potential sites across our trading area and talk to those communities about what they would like to see in those areas and what will provide the most benefits to them.” Hannah Gallimore, Central England Co-op

The locations chosen for the investment will be revealed later this summer as well as the details of how people can get involved.

Groundwork’s chief executive, Graham Duxbury, added: