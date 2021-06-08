Plans that would see people living in Whittington and Streethay voting for Tamworth’s MP have been branded “a nonsense”.

The Boundary Commission has put forward the proposals to redraw Parliamentary constituencies across the UK.

Among the proposals locally are Whittington and Streethay to move into the Tamworth constituency with Wall and some areas south of the M6 Toll going in the opposite direction.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant has criticised the proposals saying they were “a nonsense”.

The proposed Lichfield constituency map

“In this proposal, the commission have announced that Whittington and Streethay should move into the Tamworth Parliamentary constituency while Wall and the villages of Summerhill and Chesterfield should be moved from Tamworth into Lichfield. “This will make very little difference to the size of the Lichfield constituency, but suggesting the move of Streethay into Tamworth displays no knowledge of the area and is a rehash of their proposals made a few years back which were never enacted by Parliament. “I shall oppose this. It divides Lichfield Trent Valley station in two and cuts off the eastern edge of Lichfield itself. “I shall also miss representing the people of Whittington and the wonderful St Giles Hospice. “Frankly, it’s a nonsense. It bears all the hallmarks of boundaries drawn in the 19th and 20th Centuries by Whitehall mapmakers in days of Empire without any knowledge or care of the regions and people concerned. “In fact, the Lichfield constituency could remain unchanged as it has the correct population – if it is necessary to ‘top up’ Tamworth, other wards could be moved.” Michael Fabricant MP

The Boundary Commission has launched an eight week consultation over the plans.

A spokesperson said:

“We encourage everyone to use this opportunity to help us shape the new constituencies – the more responses we receive, the more informed our decisions will be when considering whether to revise our proposals. “Our consultation portal has more information about our proposals and how to give us your views on them.” Boundary Commission spokesperson

Residents urged to “make their views known”

Mr Fabricant said it was important for residents to have their say on the proposals.

Michael Fabricant

“I strongly urge local residents to make their views known by 2nd August. “The Boundary Comissioners are obliged to review periodically the to take into account shifts in population. “Under relatively new legislation, all 650 Parliamentary constituencies – apart from island constituencies – must now be of equal size give or take 5% of the national average. “At present, some areas of the UK, including London and Wales, are over represented in Parliament as is Stoke-on-Trent with very small populations in each constituency. “That is obviously undemocratic and that is why the review is being undertaken. “Most importantly, whatever is finally decided on boundaries, residents should know that these changes will not take place until after the next General Election. Until then, everything remains the same.” Michael Fabricant MP

The consultation is open online or by writing to Boundary Commission for England, 35 Great Smith Street, Westminster, London SW1P 3BQ.