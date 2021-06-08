M6 Toll

Motorists using the M6 Toll road will face price increases from next month.

Car drivers will see a 10p rise, while the cost for vans will go up 50p from 8th July.

HGVs will also pay more, with a 60p increase coming into effect on the same date.

A half-price offer on the Hopper pass is being made available for car drivers with 14-day use costing £19.50 a week.

A FlexiVan product has also been launched giving drivers a saving on pre-paid journeys between junctions T4, T5 and T6.

Julie Davies, commercial director at operator Midland Expressway Ltd, said

“One of our biggest aims is to encourage more switching of local journeys onto the M6 Toll, and in doing so encourage road users away from local traffic hotspots and busy routes. “For commuters looking to avoid congested local routes and who might not have considered the M6 Toll for their journey, the new half price Hopper introductory offer gives them an ideal opportunity to trial the M6toll for three months. “It will let them experience how much time they could be saving on their regular journeys each day, particularly at a time when many people are beginning to travel to work again on a more frequent basis. “We’re also excited to launch the new FlexiVan product – the aim is to help tradespeople and delivery drivers reduce the amount of the time they spend on the road and allow them to get on with their business.” Julie Davies

For more information on pricing visit the M6 Toll road website.