People aged over 25 in Lichfield and Burntwood are being encouraged to book their coronavirus vaccinations as soon as possible.

A vial of the COVID-19 vaccine. Picture: DoD/Lisa Ferdinando

The Government has confirmed the new lower age limit for booking Covid-19 jabs.

Dr Richard Harling, director of health and care, said getting vaccinated as soon as possible would help ensure the country remains on track for restrictions to be fully lifted as planned 21st June.

“All adults getting both doses of the vaccine is vital for people to protect themselves and their family and put us in a position where we can safely navigate the final stage of the roadmap. “We know younger people have made tremendous sacrifices and have missed out on lots of activities like travel and larger sporting and music events. “After everybody’s hard work these are finally in touching distance and it is critical people aged 25 to 29 do not delay or put off getting their vaccine. “You do not need to wait to be contacted – I would urge younger people to book your appointment as soon as possible and join the millions who are already protected. “Get your jab, get tested regularly and keep following the rules currently in place and know that you have done your bit heading into the summer.” Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council

Vaccination appointments are available via the NHS Book a coronavirus vaccination website or by calling 119.