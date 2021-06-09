Organisers Richard Hinton and Kevin Page

Classic cars are taking to the streets in Lichfield this weekend for a charity event.

The event on 13th June will see around 70 vehicles join an 80 mile route starting in Lichfield.

The Classic Car Tour has been organised by Wolverhampton and South Staffordshire Car Club to raise funds for The Community Foundation for Staffordshire.

Drivers have entered from across the UK with a wide range of vehicles, including some historic and modern classics and a couple of American muscle cars.

A spokesperson for the Wolverhampton and Staffordshire Car Club says:

“We’ve been delighted by the response from classic car owners. “The event is organised to allow drivers to wash off their cars and enjoy a morning at the wheel, demonstrating that we are alive, kicking and open for business.” Wolverhampton and Staffordshire Car Club spokesperson

For more information about the event visit the Cannock Chase Classic Car Tour on Facebook.