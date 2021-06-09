Cllr Wai-Lee Ho

A councillor says plans to change Parliamentary boundaries in Lichfield shows a lack of knowledge and empathy for the area.

The Boundary Commission has put forward proposals which would see people living in Whittington and Streethay voting for Tamworth’s MP in future.

The plans were branded “a nonsense” by Lichfield’s Conservative MP Michael Fabricant.

And now Cllr Wai-Lee Ho, who represents the Highfield ward at Lichfield District Council, said the proposals needed greater input from people who knew the area.

“The Boundary Commission has shown an utter lack of knowledge and empathy towards localism and local identity. “Rather than merely looking at maps and population size, they should visit the areas they intend to carve up and actually speak to local leaders and people.” Cllr Wai-Lee Ho

The Boundary Commission has launched an eight week consultation over the plans.

A spokesperson said: