People are being invited to get creative in an art competition linked to Lichfield’s L2F festival.

The theme for the contest is Early One Morning and will be open for entries until 2nd August.

All shortlisted entries will be exhibited at the Samuel Johnson Museum in October.

A Lichfield Arts spokesperson said:

“There are many talented artists around working on paintings and projects that should see a wider audience. “If that is you, or you know an artist, please let them know about the competition.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

All entries must be two dimensional and a maximum size of A1. For information on how to submit work visit the Lichfield Arts website.

The L2F festival will take place from 22nd to 24th October and feature acts including Megson, The Gerry Colvin Band and Ranagri.