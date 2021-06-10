Storm-damaged windows at Lichfield Cathedral have been repaired and secured for the future thanks to a national funding scheme.
In Spring 2020, the high winds of Storm Ciara resulted in one of the trefoil windows high upon the medieval cathedral to blow inwards, shattering on the floor.
Emergency temporary repairs were carried out – during which it was found that all the trefoil windows on the south side of the Cathedral would be susceptible should a similar storm hit Lichfield again.
But thanks to a grant of £10,000 from the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund, the windows have been repaired and secured for the future.
Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden MP, said:
“These grants will help the places that have shaped our skylines for hundreds of years and that continue to define culture in our towns and cities.
“We’re protecting heritage and culture in every corner of the country to save jobs and ensure it’s there for future generations to enjoy.”Oliver Dowden MP