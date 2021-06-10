A Lichfield businesswoman is taking on a fundraising challenge to eat only the rations given to a Syrian refugee in a camp in Jordan for one week.

Sally Wagstaff

For seven days this month, Sally Wagstaff, from Kings Bromley, will forfeit her normal diet and replace it with rations of mostly rice and pulses to raise potentially lifesaving money for displaced families.

The 46-year-old mother-of-two will continue working at her salon Sally Wagstaff Aesthetics throughout the week-long challenge on rations of 1.92kg rice, 400g flour, 170g lentils, 85g dried chickpeas, 120g tinned sardines, 400g tinned kidney beans and 330ml vegetable oil.

Sally will be able to add things like spices and tomatoes on top of the basic rations if she hits certain fundraising targets, and says she is delighted that she’s already raised £993 – enough to feed a Syrian refugee family for a year.

Ex-Navy nurse Sally said:

“Thank you so much to everyone who’s donated so far. “It’s amazing that I’ve raised so much – I’ve now pushed my target to £1,500, which considering it was originally £600, I’m so pleased. “I am looking forward to the challenge, but having practiced some recipes it’s made me realise how tough it must be to have to do this day in day out, so I’m hoping I can raise some awareness too. “For me it’s just a week, for Syrian refugees it’s their life. It’s hard to think that families have been doing this for years. Please help them by donating.” Sally Wagstaff

The Ration Challenge, in partnership with Concern Worldwide, will help to provide emergency food, healthcare and life-saving support to people hit hardest by crisis.

People can support Sally’s efforts at www.rationchallenge.org.uk/sally-wagstaff.