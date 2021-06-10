Three new floating islands have been added to Stowe Pool in a bid to boost biodiversity.

The new floating islands being taken out on Stowe Pool

The additions bring the total to six, with Lichfield District Council’s parks team towing them into the water this week.

The floating islands allow roots to grow, with plants chosen to benefit native animals such as white-clawed crayfish.

Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet member responsible for parks, said:

“I am delighted to see the new living islands in place at Stowe Pool. “They will offer a safe haven for birds to nest, a point of interest for visitors to birdwatch, and will boost biodiversity in the area and be good for the environment. “I’d like to thank our parks and ecology teams, as well as Lichfield Historic Parks Friends Group, who’ve worked with us on this project.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

To find out more about Stowe Pool, visit www.lichfieldhistoricparks.co.uk.