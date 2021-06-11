A £4.2million expansion at a Lichfield school has been officially opened by the Education Minister.

Gavin Williamson cutting the ribbon at Nether Stowe School

Gavin Williamson MP said the work at Nether Stowe School would benefit generations of local youngsters.

The work included a new reception area, extra classroom space, science labs and a new Sixth Form area. A new sports hall is also being constructed.

Mr Williamson said:

“It was an incredible privilege to come to Nether Stowe and see the wonderful work that has been done and to hear how it has transformed the school and is already delivering real benefits. “It just goes to show that this sort of capital investment can not only really change the feel of a school, but also provide an amazing boost to the staff and students, generating a sense of energy and excitement. “This investment will deliver a benefit not just for the children here today but for generations upon generations of local children, whether that’s through the sport facilities, the science labs or the extra classroom space.” Gavin Williamson MP

Headteacher Glyn Langston-Jones said:

Gavin Williamson talking to students at Nether Stowe School