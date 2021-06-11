A £4.2million expansion at a Lichfield school has been officially opened by the Education Minister.
Gavin Williamson MP said the work at Nether Stowe School would benefit generations of local youngsters.
The work included a new reception area, extra classroom space, science labs and a new Sixth Form area. A new sports hall is also being constructed.
Mr Williamson said:
“It was an incredible privilege to come to Nether Stowe and see the wonderful work that has been done and to hear how it has transformed the school and is already delivering real benefits.
“It just goes to show that this sort of capital investment can not only really change the feel of a school, but also provide an amazing boost to the staff and students, generating a sense of energy and excitement.
“This investment will deliver a benefit not just for the children here today but for generations upon generations of local children, whether that’s through the sport facilities, the science labs or the extra classroom space.”Gavin Williamson MP
Headteacher Glyn Langston-Jones said:
“It was a unique and a pleasurable experience to have the Secretary of State for Education come into the school, and to share what we are doing at Nether Stowe with such a high profile and important figure.
“It allowed us to show off all the hard work that has been put into the new extension, the sports hall and the new facilities, as well as explaining the benefits the investment has brought to pupils and the wider community.
“I think he was really impressed by what he saw. I think he could really see how the investment has transformed the school, and the positive impact all that hard work is already starting to have.
“I was also very proud of the questions that the students came up with and the way they approached the opportunity to speak to a Secretary of State.”Glyn Langston-Jones