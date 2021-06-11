People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to have their say on transport issues as part of a new consultation.

The National Highways and Transport Public Satisfaction Survey will cover a range of issues, from the condition of roads to the quality of cycling facilities.

Staffordshire County Council is one of 111 local authorities responsible for highways to sign up to the survey that will ask people the same questions wherever they live.

The questionnaire is being sent to a random sample of at least 3,300 residents across the county.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, Cllr David Williams, said: