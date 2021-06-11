People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to throw a tea party to support the organisation behind local food banks.

The Trussell Trust is inviting locals to brew up a bumper donation between 21st June and 4th July.

Friends, families and colleagues can take part in the Tea for Trussell event, which aims to raise money to support the campaign to end the need for food banks.

The Trussell Trust supports a nationwide network of food banks, including one in Lichfield that handed out almost 6,2000 emergency food parcels between April 2020 and March 2021 – up from 3,580 the previous year.

Kate Merrifield, events engagement manager at the Trussell Trust, said:

“Hosting your own Tea for Trussell tea party is a brilliant way to bring friends, families and colleagues together this summer, while raising vital funds to end the need for food banks. “We all know that some of the best conversations happen over brew – which is why a cup of tea is also at the heart of our food bank network. The warm welcome of a cuppa has the power to spark conversation and offer support to people coming into the food bank, while helping to uncover and address the underlying issues of poverty. “It’s not right that any of us need to use a food bank but we know that this can change. That’s why we’re urging everyone in Lichfield to put the kettle on and get their loved ones involved in this exciting event. “Whether you prefer your tea milky or black, with sugar or without, builders’ brew or a masala chai – anything goes, as long as you’re having fun. “Now is the perfect time to raise both a cuppa and donations, so that together we can build a hunger free future.” Kate Merrifield, Trussell Trust

People can download a free fundraising pack at trusselltrust.org/teafortrussell.