A service supporting domestic abuse victims in Lichfield and Burntwood has received a Royal visitor.

Emma Tennant, Victim Support’s communications officer for New Era, welcoming HRH The Princess Royal

Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal visited New Era Domestic Abuse Service to see first hand the efforts to help local adults and children.

She also spoke to victims and staff about how the pandemic has impacted them.

Over the past year, New Era has adapted many of its services to ensure people can continue accessing specialist advisors.

Chantelle Thompson, New Era’s head of service, said:

“We discussed the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on local families and how we had seen peaks in referrals at different times in the year, often coinciding the easing of lockdowns. “Although the majority of survivors of domestic abuse supported by New Era are women, The Princess Royal heard how we support male victims too. “We also have dedicated advisors working exclusively with domestic abuse survivors from the LGBT+ and black, asian, minority ethnic and refugee communities.” Chantelle Thompson, New Era

The Princess Royal also heard about work being carried out to prepare for an anticipated increase in domestic abuse during the European Championships.

New Era’s confidential helpline for victims of domestic abuse is 0300 303 3778. A live webchat can also be accessed day or night via www.new-era.uk.

The confidential helpline for people who want support to change their abusive behaviour is 01785 601 690.