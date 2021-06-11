Teenagers in Lichfield and Burntwood with a love of poetry are being invited to put themselves forward to become the next Staffordshire Young Poet Laureate.

The role is open to young people aged 14 to 18 and is a one year position.

Applicants must either live or study in Staffordshire, share a love of poetry and a desire to promote it.

The successful individual will take up the role from 7th October.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member responsible for libraries at Staffordshire County Council, said:

Cllr Victoria Wilson

“This is a wonderful opportunity for young people who love poetry and writing and want to share their love of it with others. “Our Young Poet Laureate scheme is now in its ninth year and we’ve had some wonderful young poets. “Over the years we’ve seen writing competitions, poetry talks, presentations and online recitals, all helping encourage more people into poetry. “Entries close at 5pm on 16th July and I would encourage anyone who is passionate about poetry to apply.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

For more details visit www.staffordshire.gov.uk/libraries.