A Shenstone garden centre is hosting online events to help people improve their outdoor spaces this summer.

Dobbies will hold the Small Space Gardening on 10th July.

It will be led by the company’s horticultural director Marcus Eyles, who will also lead a Pollinators and Perennial Plants for Summer Colour session on 19th June. Both events start at 10.30am.

Marcus said:

“Summer is a key time in the gardeners’ calendar, and there is so much that can be done to make the most of your outdoor space, no matter the size of your garden.

“I am very much looking forward to sharing my knowledge and offering advice to Lichfield gardeners old and new to help them elevate even the smallest of gardens into an oasis to enjoy, and to help them choose plants that will not only brighten the space for years to come, but will also support the environment and local wildlife.”

Marcus Eyles, Robbie’s