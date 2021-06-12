Volunteers at a local charity are celebrating after being honoured in an awards scheme.
The Kendall and Wall Charitable Trust won Lichfield District Award for Volunteer Team of the Year at the Volunteer Star Awards.
Chief officer Michael Wall said:
“This is a great tribute to our fantastic team.
“They put in a tremendous effort and it is nice to see that this is recognised.”Michael Wall
The Lichfield-based trust helps to support people facing loneliness.
Chairman Stephen Sanders added:
“Our volunteers have kept up their commitment all the way through the Covid crisis, drawing up phone rotas to keep in touch with our clients to make sure they were safe and lending a helping hand when needed.
“Our drivers even joined forces with Lichfield District Council to help people who were shielding with their shopping.”Stephen Sanders