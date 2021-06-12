Volunteers at a local charity are celebrating after being honoured in an awards scheme.

Some of the volunteers from the Kendall and Wall Charitable Trust

The Kendall and Wall Charitable Trust won Lichfield District Award for Volunteer Team of the Year at the Volunteer Star Awards.

Chief officer Michael Wall said:

“This is a great tribute to our fantastic team. “They put in a tremendous effort and it is nice to see that this is recognised.” Michael Wall

The Lichfield-based trust helps to support people facing loneliness.

Chairman Stephen Sanders added: