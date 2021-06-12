Entries are open for the return of the 25th anniversary Lichfield 10k race later this year.

The event will take place on 12th September and see runners set off from King Edward VI School.

Last year’s event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson said:

“We’ve been working hard for the last few months to understand how we can put on the race this year. “The race is a community event and is only made possible by the sponsorship of local businesses, such as Pool House Group and Running Form. “Each year profits are donated to local charities and we’ve previous raised thousands of pounds for Saxon Hill Academy, which we’re very proud of.” Lichfield 10k spokesperson

Details on how to enter are available online.