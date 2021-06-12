An initiative launched to support people in Lichfield and Burntwood during the coronavirus pandemic has been commended in an awards scheme.
Lichfield District Council and Central England Co-operative launched the emergency shopping service to help vulnerable residents and those shielding last year.
The scheme was commended in the coronavirus category of the Regulatory Excellence Awards 2021.
Cllr Angela Lax, cabinet member for regulatory, housing and health at Lichfield District Council, said:
“We are so proud to have been commended with Central England Co-operative for the emergency shopping service.
“We knew we needed to act fast and are pleased we could work with a trusted retailer to get the service up and running for our residents who needed extra support in such challenging times.”Cllr Angela Lax, Lichfield District Council