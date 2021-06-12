An initiative launched to support people in Lichfield and Burntwood during the coronavirus pandemic has been commended in an awards scheme.

Shopping being bagged up for vulnerable residents

Lichfield District Council and Central England Co-operative launched the emergency shopping service to help vulnerable residents and those shielding last year.

The scheme was commended in the coronavirus category of the Regulatory Excellence Awards 2021.

Cllr Angela Lax, cabinet member for regulatory, housing and health at Lichfield District Council, said: