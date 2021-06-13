Members of Lichfield Camera Club went abstract for their final merit competition of the year.

Organisers say the theme allowed the photographers to “demonstrate their creativity”.

The advanced section was won by Richard Moore, while Debra Dingley took the top honours in the beginners/intermediate category.

Although the club’s season has now ended, members will be leading the Lichfield Festival’s City Photo Walk on 14th July.

Photographers of all abilities will be given help and advice to improve their composition skills during a two hour walk around the city’s more photogenic locations.

For more information visit lichfieldfestival.org.

See more pictures from the contest below:

  • Disappearing Circles by Richard Moore
  • Lily Mandala by Sandra Morgan
  • Bluebells by Sue Freeman
  • Psychedelic Bubble Film by Darron Matthews
  • Sunrise by Anne Anderson
  • Behind the Yellow Door by Joe Anderson
  • Forks by Debra Dingley
  • Splash Around by Ann Wright
  • Emirates, London by Tim Wayne
  • Symphony in Paint by Liz Thomas

