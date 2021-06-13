Residents living in a Hammerwich care home have been able to explore the world from their living room by taking part in interactive adventures.

The Taj Mahal. Picture: BPPrice

The project has seen live guided tours of the French Riviera, the Taj Mahal and the Pyramids of Giza streamed live to people at Hammerwich Hall.

The scheme was designed to help tackle the “lockdown blues” faced by residents over the past 12 months.

Sheila Gibson, a 90-year-old resident at Hammerwich Hall, said:

“The last year has been really tough but these tours have made a huge difference in boosting the mood around the place. “I used to go on holidays with my family to Nice, so it was really special to be able to see it again. “It has been so wonderful to take these adventures and particularly to share that experience with family and friends.” Sheila Gibson

Advinia Healthcare, which operates Hammerwich Hall, said it now intended to roll out the initiative at other homes it runs after the success of the project.

Dr Sanjeev Kanoria, founder and chairman, said: