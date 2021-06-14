People are being invited to join a group walking from Lichfield to Wigan to highlight the impact of HS2.

An artist’s impression of the HS2 line

The Truth Trail event will feature members of the HS2 Rebellion and Stop HS2 (North) groups.

Preparatory work has already begun on the controversial high speed rail line, which will cut through Lichfield and the surrounding villages when it is constructed.

The group of walkers will head off from Lichfield on 26th June before stopping off at locations including Great Haywood, Madeley, North Crewe and Wigan over the following week.

A spokesperson said:

“The focus of the trail is very much on outreach and raising awareness. “This is not a ‘spicy’ action – it will be an enjoyable, interactive and conversational walk through the English countryside, highlighted by activities and presentations in towns and cities that are due to be affected by HS2. “It is enthusiastically open to everyone. “Outreach events and parts of the trail are family friendly – please bring your children, they are the ones who will pay the true cost of HS2, until it is finally completed in 2040 – and beyond.”

The first leg of the walk will set off from Lichfield Cathedral at 10.15am before heading out to Armitage and Rugeley.

For more details and to sign up, visit the Truth Trail website.