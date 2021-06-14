Vegetables

The launch date for a new farmers’ market in Burntwood has been confirmed.

The event will run from 10am to 4pm at Sankey’s Corner on 11th July, 8th August and 12th September.

It is being held as a pilot event to assess the viability of a long term market in the town.

Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of Burntwood Town Council, said:

“I am delighted that, at last, we will realise a long-held ambition of the town council to have the sort of market in the town that many other communities enjoy. “I am also grateful to the leadership at Lichfield District Council who have used grant funding to enable this initiative to happen – a positive example of good partnership working which I hope continues. “It’s only a pilot scheme fore three months at the moment but I hope Burntwood residents will come along, enjoy the buzz and together we can make sure it becomes a regular event in our town’s calendar.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Burntwood Town Council

A small section of Cannock Road will be closed on the market days.

Traders can find out more about signing up for a pitch at www.cjseventswarwickshire.co.uk.