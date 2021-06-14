The decision to delay lifting coronavirus restrictions shows people cannot afford to let their guard down, the leader of Staffordshire County Council has said.

Cllr Alan White

Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that the move to Step 4 of the roadmap out of the coronavirus crisis would now not take place until 19th July at the earliest.

The decision not to push ahead with a full unlocking on 21st June has been blamed on the impact of the Delta variant of Covid-19.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said the decision was a “stark reminder” that Covid-19 was still present.