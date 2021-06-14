The decision to delay lifting coronavirus restrictions shows people cannot afford to let their guard down, the leader of Staffordshire County Council has said.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that the move to Step 4 of the roadmap out of the coronavirus crisis would now not take place until 19th July at the earliest.
The decision not to push ahead with a full unlocking on 21st June has been blamed on the impact of the Delta variant of Covid-19.
Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said the decision was a “stark reminder” that Covid-19 was still present.
“While the Prime Minister’s announcement on the pausing of the lifting of lockdown will be disappointing for some, we need to make the lifting of lockdown work in the long term.
“Staffordshire’s current outbreak linked to schools in Leek is a stark reminder that Covid is not only still with us, particularly among young adults, but also that we can’t afford to let our guard down now.
“As a county council, we will do everything we can to continue to manage outbreaks and support residents and businesses and if we continue to work together the full lifting of restrictions will happen, but only when it is safe to do so.”Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council