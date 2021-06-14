Picture: Melbourne in Lichfield

The achievements of local women through history have been highlighted by a group in Lichfield.

Rosie’s Plaques work to showcase the imbalance in the number of blue plaques placed to recognise the efforts of key figures.

Of the 4,500 heritage signs in the UK, less than 12% celebrate the achievements of women.

The Norwich-based organisation were welcomed to Lichfield by the Wayward Women History Group.

A spokesperson said:

“This weekend we made blue plaques to honour the achievements of little-known Lichfield women from the 17th to the 20th Century. “This is only the beginning of uncovering the forgotten history of Lichfield women – all women who would like to join us in our research are very welcome.” Wayward Women History Group spokesperson

For more information on joining the group email Contact us at Waywardwomen@hotmail.com.